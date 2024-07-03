Milwaukee federal judge takes under consideration RNC protest group's request for closer parade

A federal judge in Milwaukee says he’s considering a protest group’s request to be able to legally march closer to the main building of the Republican National Convention later this month.

The Coalition to March On the RNC took the city of Milwaukee and U.S. Secret Service to court Wednesday. At issue: The government’s plan to keep a July 15th march that could draw thousands of people, several blocks from the GOP convention.

Coalition attorney Tim Muth of the ACLU told the court that "location matters." He later explained to the news media that the march should be within sight and sound of the Fiserv Forum convention hall.

“The coalition isn’t called the Coalition to March At the Same Time As the RNC. It’s called the Coalition to March on the RNC, and they have that right to do that," Muth said.

Milwaukee officials say an alternative parade route they're offering would be close to an area for the news media.

U.S. Judge Brett Ludwig says he’ll try to issue a ruling within a few days.

