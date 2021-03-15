-
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denied Monday that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn't concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters.
-
Capitol Notes: Critics Call Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's Latest Comments 'Racist'Critics again called on him to resign, as they did a few weeks ago when Johnson said the riot at the Capitol “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection” to him. There have been repeated calls for a while for Johnson to step down.
-
Attorneys for Bruno Cua, 18, say that before the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, he was an impressionable kid who loved fishing and building treehouses. But prosecutors see a young man intent on violence.
-
The congressional official also says most of his staff have not yet been vaccinated, despite their continuing work at the Capitol campus to repair damage from the insurrection.
-
The Justice Department charged six more members of a far-right militia group for allegedly plotting ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. At least three others were already charged from the group.
-
The U.S. Capitol Police has suspended six officers with pay for their actions during the Capitol riots on January 6. A further 29 officers are under investigation.
-
Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson downplayed the storming of the U.S. Capitol last month, saying on conservative talk radio Monday that it…
-
Jenny Cudd is accused of two misdemeanors: entering a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry or disorderly conduct. She told the court she had already paid for the work-related trip.
-
The Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol exposed a number of security shortfalls at the seat of American democracy. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman released a video statement Friday evening.
-
The former president is accused of having incited a mob of his supporters on Jan. 6, leading to the insurrection at the Capitol.