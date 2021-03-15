Capitol Notes: Critics Call Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's Latest Comments 'Racist'

Wisconsin Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is being called a racist after comments he made late last week on a conservative syndicated talk show.

Johnson said he wasn’t worried about the predominantly white supporters of former President Donald Trump during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January, but he might have been worried if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. While Johnson later clarified his remarks, critics called his comments “racist” and “despicable.”

Critics again called on him to resign, as they did a few weeks ago when Johnson said the riot at the Capitol “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection” to him. There have been repeated calls for a while for Johnson to step down.

In this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com what he thinks may ultimately happen.

