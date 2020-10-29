Thursday on Lake Effect: 'Coming Out, Moving Forward,' Pandemic Developments, Fit For You

Thursday on Lake Effect:
We learn about Wisconsin’s recent gay history from the new book Coming Out, Moving Forward. Then, we look at how the pandemic is impacting development in Milwaukee. Plus, our Fit For You series explores tips on how to boost your immunity during 2020’s cold and flu season.
Guests:
- Dick Wagner, author of Coming Out, Moving Forward: Wisconsin’s Recent Gay History
- Tom Daykin, reporter covering commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Josh Knox, clinical Associate Professor at Marquette University’s physician assistant program