Thursday on Lake Effect: Fair Housing Marches, Milwaukee Car Thefts, Tribal Gaming Loss, Fit For You

Thursday on Lake Effect:
We hear from a former NAACP Youth Council Commando who took part in Milwaukee’s Fair Housing Marches. Then, the latest Listen MKE addresses the rise in car thefts in the city. We look at how a major loss in tribal gaming revenue could impact Wisconsin’s local governments. Plus, "Fit For You" explores seasonal affective disorder and how to treat it.
Guests:
- Joseph Baring, former member of the NAACP Youth Council Commandos
- James Causey, reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; John Chisholm, Milwaukee County District Attorney
- Ari Brown, researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Janis Eells, professor of biomedical sciences at UW-Milwaukee’s College of Health Sciences
- Richard Hedderman, poet