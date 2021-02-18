Related Program: 
Thursday on Lake Effect: Fair Housing Marches, Milwaukee Car Thefts, Tribal Gaming Loss, Fit For You

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Thursday on Lake Effect

We hear from a former NAACP Youth Council Commando who took part in Milwaukee’s Fair Housing Marches. Then, the latest Listen MKE addresses the rise in car thefts in the city. We look at how a major loss in tribal gaming revenue could impact Wisconsin’s local governments. Plus, "Fit For You" explores seasonal affective disorder and how to treat it.

Guests:

  • Joseph Baring, former member of the NAACP Youth Council Commandos
  • James Causey, reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; John Chisholm, Milwaukee County District Attorney
  • Ari Brown, researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Janis Eells, professor of biomedical sciences at UW-Milwaukee’s College of Health Sciences
  • Richard Hedderman, poet

'200 Days of Tension': Former NAACP Youth Council Commando Remembers Fair Housing Marches

By Feb 11, 2021
March on Milwaukee Digital Collection / Archives Department / UWM Libraries

In honor of Black History Month, WUWM is highlighting some of the significant moments in Milwaukee's Black history. That includes the fair housing marches that brought together Alderwoman Vel Phillips, the NAACP Youth Council Commandos and Father James Groppi. Young people and adults gathered for more than 200 consecutive nights of marching to end housing discrimination.

Listen MKE: Milwaukee's Car Theft Crisis

By James Causey Feb 15, 2021
Screenshot / Facebook

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

How To Combat Seasonsal Affective Disorder During A Pandemic

By & 3 minutes ago
RFBSIP / stock.adobe.com

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a cyclical depressive disorder that occurs during parts of the year with minimal sunlight. SAD can cause people to feel fatigue, depression, hopelessness and to withdraw from their social life.

Short, cold winter days and a pandemic that keeps many people inside their home all day only compounds the affect that SAD has on people.