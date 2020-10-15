Thursday on Lake Effect: Wauwatosa Protests, History of Pandemics, 'The King of Confidence'

Thursday on Lake Effect:
We hear from a woman who was detained while protesting the decision not to charge a Wauwatosa police officer for his third on-duty death. Then, we compare the COVID-19 pandemic to some of the other pandemics from modern history. Plus, we learn about one of the most infamous American con men you’ve probably never heard of — James Strang.
Guests:
- Molly Nilssen, protester taken into custody in Wauwatosa
- Anne Dressel, director of the Center for Global Health Equity at UW-Milwaukee
- Miles Harvey, author of The King of Confidence: A Tale of Utopian Dreamers, Frontier Schemers, True Believers, False Prophets, and the Murder of an American Monarch