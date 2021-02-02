Related Program: 
Tuesday on Lake Effect: Distrix Gerrymandering Game, Science Moms, Physics of Sledding

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We learn about the game Distrix and how it illuminates the issue of gerrymandering through gameplay. A UW climate science professor explains why she is taking part in a new group called Science Moms. We learn about the physics of sledding - from the kind of sled you use to the best snow conditions. Plus, we hear from Stephen Hull, a self-taught musician from Racine about why he feels so connected to blues music.

Guests:

  • Matt Petering, associate professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering at UW-Milwaukee and the owner of Distrix games
  • Tracey Holloway, UW-Madison professor in the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and Department of Atmospheric and Ocean Sciences
  • Dr. Jax Sanders, assistant professor of physics at Marquette University
  • Stephen Hull, Racine-based blues musician

New Milwaukee Board Game, Distrix, Teaches People How Gerrymandering Works

WISCONSIN STATE LEGISLATURE

Gerrymandering is the practice of manipulating electoral boundaries to favor one specific political group. It can take many different forms from packing all voters of one group into a single district or spreading them out through many districts so that they never reach a majority.

The effects of gerrymandering can be seen in the Wisconsin Legislature where Democrats received about 47% of the votes in all races in the 2020 general election, but only won about 38% of the total seats in the state Senate and Assembly.

How Six Moms Are Helping Parents Teach Their Kids About Climate Change

While climate change is understood as one of the most important issues facing the world, the science behind what is actually happening to the Earth can be difficult to understand without having a Ph.D in atmospheric science.

The Science Of Sledding: How Friction & Wind Resistance Affect A Sled's Speed

Sledding is one of many ways Wisconsinites pass the long and snow-filled winter. But when it comes to sledding, there is actually a lot of science that goes into getting from the top of the hill to the bottom.

Jax Sanders is an assistant professor in the Physics Department at Marquette University. Sanders says that sledding showcases two important concepts in physics — air resistance and friction.

'You Can't Separate The Black From The Blues' Says Racine Blues Artist Stephen Hull

21-year-old Stephen Hull of Racine picked up the guitar seven years ago and taught himself how to play the blues.

He started the Stephen Hull Experience in 2018 and has been playing gigs in southeastern Wisconsin and the Chicago-area.

His band was a finalist in the 2021 Interstate Music Competition — one of seven out of a couple hundred. The band submitted three songs in a video audition and walked away with silver just this past month.