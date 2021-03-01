UWM Students Translate Historic Letters Between Milwaukee's Pabst & Best Families

By 1 hour ago
  • An excerpt from one of the letters translated by UWM’s Translation and Interpreting Studies program.
    An excerpt from one of the letters translated by UWM’s Translation and Interpreting Studies program.
    Pabst Mansion

In 2005, long-lost letters from the famed Pabst and Best families, written from 1841 to 1887, were found at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc. Once discovered, they were moved to the basement of the Pabst Mansion in Milwaukee and the content of those letters wouldn’t be known until 15 years later.

These letters were written in an old German script last used in the 1940s. Translating and transcribing the letters needed the skills of UWM’s Translation and Interpreting Studies program — one of only three schools in the country with a graduate program for German to English translation. A partnership was formed between the program and the Pabst Mansion in the spring of 2020, and graduate students Nastassja Myer and Marisa Irwin tackled the challenge. 

“[The letters] were written in this old German handwriting style, it’s called ‘Kurrentschrift’ and it was last used in 1941. So, most people, even native Germans do not know how to read this today,” Irwin explains.

Irwin and Myer say that historical translation, especially of personal communication like these letters, requires more than just learning to read Kurrentschrift. The letters reference family members, business competitors and events happening at the time. So, both Myer and Irwin had to spend time digging through historical archives to try and get a better understand of these relationships to inform their translation.

“Historical translation in general, you add on this whole layer of historical research that you need to do in archives, in parallel document sources because you’re trying to get the language of the time right,” says Irwin.

Approximately 28 documents were translated between Nastassja Myer & Marisa Irwin. There are over 300 documents left in the Pabst/Best family letters to translate.
Credit Pabst Mansion

Myer says her favorite letter to translate was by a woman named Ana Gaertner, who is thought to be a good friend of Maria Best — the matriarch of the Best family. She says that Gaertner wrote with erratic punctuation and an abundance of exclamation marks and that her personality really came through in the single letter.

“That was actually pretty fun to translate because I had to figure out, 'How do I show this enthusiasm? How do I make a convincing translation of this woman’s personality in this letter?'” says Myer.

Milwaukee is known for its long German heritage and Irwin says these letters help show a time in Milwaukee’s history when people could spend their entire life in the city and only use the German language.

“Seeing the amount of German that was used and that you could survive and be in the elite society speaking German was really incredible,” says Irwin.

According to Myer, getting to be part of the team that help translate this important part of city history made all of the hard work worth it.  

“[My work] was really making an impact on the understanding of the history of Milwaukee and of Germans in America and so it felt very important, and I was very pleased and honored to be part of it,” says Myer.

The work is not over though, there are still over 300 documents in the collection that need to be translated and the Translation and Interpreting Studies program is hoping with the help of new graduate students over the next few years that they can complete the translation of the entire collection.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
UWM
Pabst
history

Related Content

Milwaukee's Pabst Mansion Expands Role To Include Research & Community Outreach

By Bonnie North & Sep 21, 2018
Courtesy of the Pabst Mansion

Doors Open Milwaukee allows visitors into some remarkable spaces that are not typically open to the public. But there are other, remarkable spaces around the city that people can visit annually. Take the Pabst Mansion, an example of the Gilded Age that has stood for more than a century on Milwaukee's near-west side.

How The Victorian Era Shaped The Grounds Of Forest Home Cemetery

By & Jan 5, 2021
Paul Haubrich / Forest Home Cemetery

Cemeteries are not just for dead bodies; they contain a wide range of art meant to symbolize both the feeling of mourning and grief but also to create a space for those who have died to be remembered for what they did in their lives.

This genre of art exploded in popularity in the United States during the Victorian Era from the 1870s to the 1910s. During this time many of the popular symbols in cemetery art were created. For example, the use of leaves like oak leaves to describe upstanding citizens or lilies for those who were pure of heart.

How Granville Township Became Part Of Milwaukee

By Feb 19, 2021

In the 19th century, Wisconsin’s Territorial Legislature divided Milwaukee County into seven townships. Five of them eventually became municipalities: Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Greenfield, Franklin, and Oak Creek.

The Evolution of Milwaukee's Former Pabst Brewery Complex

By Jul 25, 2016
Mitchell Laurren-Ring / Flickr

When the Pabst Brewery closed its doors in downtown Milwaukee in 1997, it was unclear what would become of the area. It was littered with abandoned buildings and for almost a decade, the area sat largely unused.

Then in 2006, the complex was bought by Joseph Zilber, a philanthropist and real estate mogul, who was nearing age 90 at the time of its purchase. He passed away just a few years later, at the age of 92.