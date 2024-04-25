© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Black Lens: Ten years of helping curate the Milwaukee Film Festival

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Jimmy Gutierrez,
Rob Larry
Published April 25, 2024 at 12:42 PM CDT
Today is the final day of the Milwaukee Film Festival. Since 2014, Black Lens has worked to bring films and documentaries to the festival that spotlight emerging and established Black storytellers and explore stories and topics from across the Black diaspora.

Marquise Mays
Jimmy Gutierrez / WUWM
Marquise Mays

Marquise Mays is the programmer for Black Lens and he offers some insight into his approach to choosing films for the festival.

While describing the selection process, Mays says, "The theme that I created for the features and the shorts was centered around reckoning — so what are we reckoning with in our communities? And a lot of those things tend to be health, or memory, or loss or, grief or romance or love, right?"

