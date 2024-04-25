Black Lens: Ten years of helping curate the Milwaukee Film Festival

Today is the final day of the Milwaukee Film Festival. Since 2014, Black Lens has worked to bring films and documentaries to the festival that spotlight emerging and established Black storytellers and explore stories and topics from across the Black diaspora.

Jimmy Gutierrez / WUWM Marquise Mays

Marquise Mays is the programmer for Black Lens and he offers some insight into his approach to choosing films for the festival.

While describing the selection process, Mays says, "The theme that I created for the features and the shorts was centered around reckoning — so what are we reckoning with in our communities? And a lot of those things tend to be health, or memory, or loss or, grief or romance or love, right?"