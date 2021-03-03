Related Program: 
Wednesday on Lake Effect: Journal Sentinel Investigation, Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 5 Things To Do

Wednesday on Lake Effect:

We learn about a new report by the Journal Sentinel, detailing a complicated web of political maneuvering in the city’s powerful Fire and Police Commission.  Then, a new exhibit at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee explores artwork depicting life in a Nazi ghetto. We hear about five things to do in Milwaukee this month. Plus, speak to a local bike shop owner about how business has been impacted by the pandemic.

Guest:

  • Gina Barton, investigative reporter for USA Today and formerly the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Molly Dubin, curator at Jewish Museum Milwaukee
  • Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
  • Brent Emery, co-owner of Emery Cycling, Triathlon & Fitness in Milwaukee

