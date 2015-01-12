© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Precious Lives

Precious Lives

Stories about kids, guns and how to stop the violence.

Precious Lives, created by 371 Productions, is a 2-year, 100-part weekly radio series about gun violence and young people in the Milwaukee area. The series applies a public health lens to each story to help listeners understand the full scope of the problem: who are the victims and the shooters; how are the weapons obtained; and what can we change about the environment that contributes to violence in Milwaukee? Explore the impact of gun violence on the community at large.

Learn more at Preciouslivesproject.org and to get help / give help, resources are available here.

