Senate Tracker: Feingold In Tight Race To Win Back Wisconsin Seat

By Marti Mikkelson
Published October 6, 2016 at 11:12 AM CDT
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks during a pancake breakfast for former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney during Romney's 2012 presidential campaign on April 1, 2012 in Milwaukee, Wisc. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
One of the most watched Senate races this year is a re-match in Wisconsin, between incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson — who swept into office six years ago on the Tea Party wave — and longtime Democrat Russ Feingold, who’s trying to win back his old seat.

WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the race, and the issues the candidates are talking about.

Marti Mikkleson, news reporter for WUWM in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

