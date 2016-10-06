Senate Tracker: Feingold In Tight Race To Win Back Wisconsin Seat

One of the most watched Senate races this year is a re-match in Wisconsin, between incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson — who swept into office six years ago on the Tea Party wave — and longtime Democrat Russ Feingold, who’s trying to win back his old seat.

WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the race, and the issues the candidates are talking about.

Guest

Marti Mikkleson, news reporter for WUWM in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.