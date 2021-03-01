Monday on Lake Effect: Political Civility, Myanmar Coup, Beer Baron Letters, Bubbler Talk

Monday on Lake Effect:

We discuss the importance of political civility and how it can be achieved through building better relationships. We hear how Milwaukee’s large Rohingya community has been affected by the coup in Myanmar. Then, we speak with two women who helped translate some long-lost letters from the Pabst and Best families, the founders of the Pabst Brewing Company. The latest Bubbler Talk explores the history of Milwaukee’s Jones-Hill House. Plus, a Milwaukee poet talks about his book of bilingual poetry inspired by time spent in isolation.

