Monday on Lake Effect: Political Civility, Myanmar Coup, Beer Baron Letters, Bubbler Talk
We discuss the importance of political civility and how it can be achieved through building better relationships. We hear how Milwaukee’s large Rohingya community has been affected by the coup in Myanmar. Then, we speak with two women who helped translate some long-lost letters from the Pabst and Best families, the founders of the Pabst Brewing Company. The latest Bubbler Talk explores the history of Milwaukee’s Jones-Hill House. Plus, a Milwaukee poet talks about his book of bilingual poetry inspired by time spent in isolation.
Guests:
- Bill Keith, professor at UW-Milwaukee, and co-author of Beyond Civility: The Competing Obligations of Citizenship
- Anuwar Kasim, founder and president of the Burmese Rohingya Community of Wisconsin
- Nastassja Myer & Marisa Irwin, graduate students at UW-Milwaukee’s Translation and Interpreting Studies program
- Matthew Gutierrez, Milwaukee Public School counselor & author of Notes I Wrote Along The Way