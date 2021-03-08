Monday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 in Native Communities, COVID Earners, '366' Exhibit, Bubbler Talk
Monday on Lake Effect:
We learn how the pandemic disproportionately affects Native communities and what could be the long-lasting impact. Then, hear how a small, minority owned business is doing one year into the pandemic. We learn about an exhibit that maps out the last year through daily journal entries and drawings. Bubbler Talk explores the history of the city’s first music store and we meet the guy behind the Manitowoc Minute and learn about his Bluegrass album.
Guests:
- Dr. Lyle Ignace, CEO of the Gerald L Ignace Indian Health Center
- Shalita Furlow, owner of Taste of Love Catering Company
- Bela Suresh Roongta, artist and writer
- Bubbler Talk
- Charlie Berens, comedian