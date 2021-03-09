Tuesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Infrastructure, Outdoor Recreation Funding, Warner Grand Theatre

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We look at Wisconsin’s overall infrastructure grade according to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Report Card. Then, more people got outside during the pandemic and a new report looks at how that might shift funding for outdoor recreation. Astronomy contributor Jean Creighton explains how you can best see the Northern Lights in Wisconsin. Plus, we learn about some of the obstacles the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra overcame in renovating the Warner Grand Theatre. And a Lake Effect contributor shares an essay on seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic.

