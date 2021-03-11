Thursday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Redistricting, Riverwest Food Pantry, Heart Health, Bird Watching

Thursday on Lake Effect:

We learn about redistricting in Wisconsin and how a delayed census count could affect the process. Then, speak with the executive director of the Riverwest Food Pantry about how the pandemic has impacted their work, and the community they serve. Two local cardiac surgeons explain why heart health remains a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, tell you all about the red wing black bird and why spotting one means the return of warmer weather.

Guests: