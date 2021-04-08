© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee Turners, JazzyRae Jewels, 'Climbing Beyond Everest' Concert

Published April 8, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT

Thursday on Lake Effect, how the Milwaukee Turners organization is trying to reclaim its role as a progressive force in the city. Then, a Milwaukee boutique owner describes the losses and successes of operating a business during the pandemic. A pianist takes on a daunting musical challenge inspired by his journey of overcoming physical and societal challenges. Plus, the dos and don’ts of giving to a local charity.

Guests:

  • Emilio de Torre, executive director of the Milwaukee Turners
  • JohnRae Stowers, owner of JazzyRae Jewels and Accessories
  • Wael Farouk, assistant professor of music and Director of Keyboard Studies at Carthage College
  • Jeri Kavanaugh, volunteer coordinator for Community Advocates
