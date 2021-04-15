© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday on Lake Effect: Disabled Voting Rights, Black Space, Earth Week, Twisted Plants

Published April 15, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT

Thursday on Lake Effect, we learn about proposed election law changes that would make voting more difficult for people with disabilities. Then, we look at Black Space, a place dedicated to therapy for Black, Brown, and LGBTQ people. We get a preview of WUWM's upcoming Earth Week series. Plus, hear from the owners of Twisted Plants, one of the restaurants taking part in Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week.

Guests:

  • Barbara Beckert, director of the Milwaukee office of Disability Rights Wisconsin
  • Dr. Lia Knox, Darius Smith, and Corey Fells, founding members of Black Space
  • Susan Bence, WUWM environmental reporter
  • Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne, owners of Twisted Plants
