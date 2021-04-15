Thursday on Lake Effect: Disabled Voting Rights, Black Space, Earth Week, Twisted Plants
Thursday on Lake Effect, we learn about proposed election law changes that would make voting more difficult for people with disabilities. Then, we look at Black Space, a place dedicated to therapy for Black, Brown, and LGBTQ people. We get a preview of WUWM's upcoming Earth Week series. Plus, hear from the owners of Twisted Plants, one of the restaurants taking part in Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week.
Guests:
- Barbara Beckert, director of the Milwaukee office of Disability Rights Wisconsin
- Dr. Lia Knox, Darius Smith, and Corey Fells, founding members of Black Space
- Susan Bence, WUWM environmental reporter
- Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne, owners of Twisted Plants