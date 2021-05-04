Tuesday on Lake Effect: NPR at 50, 'The Nostalgia Awakens' Exhibit, Musician Caley Conway
Tuesday on Lake Effect, we hear from one of the founders of National Public Radio about how NPR changed the sound of news. Then we speak with the owner and creator of “The Nostalgia Awakens” exhibit about why Star Wars toys have become so iconic. Plus, singer-songwriter Caley Conway shares songs from her upcoming EP and talks about the challenges of creating art during the pandemic.
Guests:
- Bill Siemering, founding member of NPR
- Jarrod Roll, owner and creator of “The Nostalgia Awakens” exhibit
- Caley Conway, singer-songwriter