© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lake_effect_cover_art.png
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: NPR at 50, 'The Nostalgia Awakens' Exhibit, Musician Caley Conway

Published May 4, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT

Tuesday on Lake Effect, we hear from one of the founders of National Public Radio about how NPR changed the sound of news. Then we speak with the owner and creator of “The Nostalgia Awakens” exhibit about why Star Wars toys have become so iconic. Plus, singer-songwriter Caley Conway shares songs from her upcoming EP and talks about the challenges of creating art during the pandemic.

Guests:

  • Bill Siemering, founding member of NPR
  • Jarrod Roll, owner and creator of “The Nostalgia Awakens” exhibit
  • Caley Conway, singer-songwriter
Lake Effect
Stay Connected