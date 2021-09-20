Monday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin's Low-Wage Workers, Colectivo Union, Concordia Neighborhood, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we explore a new report on the state of the labor force here in Wisconsin. Then, look at the unionization process at Colectivo and the opportunity it gives employees when negotiating new contracts. We learn about the historic Concordia Neighborhood, which is now expanding its 360 virtual tours of homes. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores how animals get to the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Guests:
- Laura Dresser, associate director at COWS
- Ida Lucchessi, Colectivo employee
- John Jacobs, assistant business manager for IBEW local 494
- Andrew and Marie Parker, proprietors of the Manderley Bed and Breakfast
- Bubbler Talk