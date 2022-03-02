Wednesday on Lake Effect: Ukraine invasion, 'American Reckoning' documentary, goat landscapers
Today on Lake Effect, we join a Ukrainian filmmaker and journalist on the streets of Kyiv. Then, look at the documentary, American Reckoning, which investigates the unsolved murder of a civil rights activist in Mississippi. Plus, hear about the goat landscapers that are making an environmental impact in Mequon. And a local author shares how his mother’s experience working at a German prisoner of war camp planted the seed for his debut novel.
Guests:
- Oksana Ivanyuk, Ukrainian filmmaker and journalist
- Yoruba Richen and Brad Lichtenstein, co-directors and co-producers of American Reckoning
- Christine Bohn, Stewardship Coordinator at Ozaukee-Washington Land Trust; Connie Pukaite, chair of the Environmental Sustainability Committee for the Mequon-Thiensville SUNRISE Rotary Club
- DW Hanneken, author of The Home Front