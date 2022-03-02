© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Ukraine invasion, 'American Reckoning' documentary, goat landscapers

Published March 2, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we join a Ukrainian filmmaker and journalist on the streets of Kyiv. Then, look at the documentary, American Reckoning, which investigates the unsolved murder of a civil rights activist in Mississippi. Plus, hear about the goat landscapers that are making an environmental impact in Mequon. And a local author shares how his mother’s experience working at a German prisoner of war camp planted the seed for his debut novel.

Guests:

  • Oksana Ivanyuk, Ukrainian filmmaker and journalist
  • Yoruba Richen and Brad Lichtenstein, co-directors and co-producers of American Reckoning
  • Christine Bohn, Stewardship Coordinator at Ozaukee-Washington Land Trust; Connie Pukaite, chair of the Environmental Sustainability Committee for the Mequon-Thiensville SUNRISE Rotary Club
  • DW Hanneken, author of The Home Front
