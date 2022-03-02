Wednesday on Lake Effect: Ukraine invasion, 'American Reckoning' documentary, goat landscapers

Today on Lake Effect, we join a Ukrainian filmmaker and journalist on the streets of Kyiv. Then, look at the documentary, American Reckoning, which investigates the unsolved murder of a civil rights activist in Mississippi. Plus, hear about the goat landscapers that are making an environmental impact in Mequon. And a local author shares how his mother’s experience working at a German prisoner of war camp planted the seed for his debut novel.

