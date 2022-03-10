Thursday on Lake Effect: teaching financial literacy, 'Then They Came For Me' exhibit, comedian Tig Notaro, Buy Nothing project
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a push to teach students in Wisconsin about the importance of financial literacy. Then, learn about an exhibit at Jewish Museum Milwaukee, exploring the impact of Japanese-American internment. We speak with comedian Tig Notaro, then tell you about a project that hopes to connect neighbors while having a positive impact on the environment.
Guests:
- Marti Diaz, financial literacy teacher at Milwaukee Public Schools; Rebecca Neumann, economics professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Molly Dubin, curator at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee
- Tig Notaro, comedian & actor
- Lisel Clark, co-founder of the Buy Nothing Project; Jen Norris, Buy Nothing Upper East Side community builder