Thursday on Lake Effect: teaching financial literacy, 'Then They Came For Me' exhibit, comedian Tig Notaro, Buy Nothing project

Lake Effect

Published March 10, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a push to teach students in Wisconsin about the importance of financial literacy. Then, learn about an exhibit at Jewish Museum Milwaukee, exploring the impact of Japanese-American internment. We speak with comedian Tig Notaro, then tell you about a project that hopes to connect neighbors while having a positive impact on the environment.

Guests:

  • Marti Diaz, financial literacy teacher at Milwaukee Public Schools; Rebecca Neumann, economics professor at UW-Milwaukee
  • Molly Dubin, curator at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee
  • Tig Notaro, comedian & actor
  • Lisel Clark, co-founder of the Buy Nothing Project; Jen Norris, Buy Nothing Upper East Side community builder
