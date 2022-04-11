Monday on Lake Effect: Ukrainian WWII refugees, Trap Therapy, 'Pig,' invasive stink bugs, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from a local couple who escaped Ukraine during World War II and how they’ve felt watching the current war unfold. Then, learn about Trap Therapy: a new series of events in Milwaukee, working to destigmatize mental health care. We meet the first Asian-American woman to work for Major League Baseball. We look at the movie Pig, written and directed by a Milwaukee native. We learn about invasive stink bugs and Bubbler Talk explores the history of the Eagles Ballroom.

