© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Ukrainian WWII refugees, Trap Therapy, 'Pig,' invasive stink bugs, Bubbler Talk

Published April 11, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from a local couple who escaped Ukraine during World War II and how they’ve felt watching the current war unfold. Then, learn about Trap Therapy: a new series of events in Milwaukee, working to destigmatize mental health care. We meet the first Asian-American woman to work for Major League Baseball. We look at the movie Pig, written and directed by a Milwaukee native. We learn about invasive stink bugs and Bubbler Talk explores the history of the Eagles Ballroom.

Guests:

  • Christina and Sofron Nedilsky, Ukrainian refugees living in Glendale
  • Tarsha Wiggins, founder of Speak Wellness Behavioral Health & Consulting and Trap Therapy
  • Russ Groves, professor and chair of the Department of Entomology at UW-Madison
  • Theresa Lau, major league assistant athletic trainer and physical therapist for the Milwaukee Brewers
  • Archer Parquette, managing editor at Milwaukee Magazine
  • Bubbler Talk
Lake Effect