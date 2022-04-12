Tuesday on Lake Effect: Black maternal health, 'The Human Herd,' handling burnout, Wisconsin tavern staples
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the unique challenges facing Black, pregnant people. Then, learn how animals can teach us how to be better human animals. We tell you how to identify signs of burnout and how to address it. Plus, dive into the history behind some Wisconsin tavern staples, including the Brandy Old Fashioned.
Guests:
- Christina Elmore, actress and keynote speaker at Milwaukee Film’s Black Maternal Health Symposium
- Beth Anstandig, therapist and the author of The Human Herd: Awakening Our Natural Leadership; John Boyd is the CO of Hospitals at Rogers Behavioral Health in Milwaukee
- Dr. Dominique Pritchett, therapist and owner of Beloved Wellness Center in Kenosha
- Nick Katona, food and beverage director at Old World Wisconsin