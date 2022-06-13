© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: youth incarceration & mental health, George Marshall Clark headstone, history of BBQ, father & son musicians

Published June 13, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we'll explore how being incarcerated at a young age can impact mental health. We’ll visit the gravesite of Milwaukee’s only known Black lynching victim and see how the effort to memorialize him has come full circle. A culinary historian shares how he’s working to restore African Americans to the center of America’s barbecue history. Plus, we’ll speak with a father-son duo keeping the tradition of Latin music alive in Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Sharlen Moore, executive director of Urban Underground; Dr. Henry Boeh, psychologist; Clem Richardson, substance use counselor with Project RETURN
  • Adrian Miller, soul food scholar & culinary historian
  • Cecil Negron & Cecilio Negron Jr., percussion masters in the bands Cache and De La Buena
Lake Effect