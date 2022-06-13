Monday on Lake Effect: youth incarceration & mental health, George Marshall Clark headstone, history of BBQ, father & son musicians

Today on Lake Effect, we'll explore how being incarcerated at a young age can impact mental health. We’ll visit the gravesite of Milwaukee’s only known Black lynching victim and see how the effort to memorialize him has come full circle. A culinary historian shares how he’s working to restore African Americans to the center of America’s barbecue history. Plus, we’ll speak with a father-son duo keeping the tradition of Latin music alive in Wisconsin.

Guests:

