Wednesday on Lake Effect: Racine's violent crime reduction coordinator, public employee loss, BIPOC Executive Leadership program
Today on Lake Effect, Racine County now has a violent crime reduction coordinator, we hear from her about what set her on the path to healing and helping others. Then, look at how the great resignation has impacted the workforce in the Milwaukee area. Plus, we learn about a new BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program and how the Marcus Performing Arts Center is playing a role in it.
Guests:
- Nakeyda Haymer, violent crime reduction coordinator for Racine County
- Ari Brown, senior research associate with the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Kendra Whitlock Ingram, president and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center; Dacquiri Baptiste, vice president and Chief Operating Officer of the Orpheum Theater in Memphis Tennessee