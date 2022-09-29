© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday on Lake Effect: State Attorney General race, La Revo Books, Hip-Hop DNA, musician Zach Pietrini

Published September 29, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore what’s at stake in the State Attorney General race and what policies could be impacted. Then, speak with the owners of La Revo books about why they opened a store to sell books authored by and for Black, brown and Indigenous people. We learn about Hip-Hop DNA and the evolution of music. Plus, local musician Zach Pietrini shares songs from his new album “Rock and Roll is Dead.”

Guests:

  • Paul Nolette, political science professor at Marquette University
  • Barbara and Valeria Cerda, owners and operators of La Revo Books
  • Kiran Vedula, musician and producer
  • Zach Pietrini, musician
