Wednesday on Lake Effect: NBC's Chuck Todd, local climate mitigation strategies, advocate Jesus Salas
Today on Lake Effect, we chat with Chuck Todd from Meet the Press about the political landscape here in Wisconsin. Then, learn about some strategies local environmental leaders are using to tackle climate change. Plus, hear from an advocate who’s dedicated his life to fighting for better conditions for migrant workers in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Chuck Todd, NBC political director and moderator of Meet the Press
- Deneine Powell, executive fellow with the city of Milwaukee’s Office of Environmental Collaboration; Matt Dannenberg, tribal liaison for the office of congressional and intergovernmental affairs at the Department of Energy
- Jesus Salas, migrant workers' rights advocate