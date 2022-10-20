© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: violent crime reduction, box trucking course, Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival, freethrows

Published October 20, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Racine County’s Violent Crime Reduction Coordinator and how a personal loss in her life led to her work. We look at a box trucking course helping formerly incarcerated people become business owners. Then, hear from the Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival founder on this year’s line-up. Plus, learn about the science and psychology behind a freethrow.

Guests:

  • Nakeyda Haymer, violent crime reduction coordinator for Racine County
  • Aaron Smith, founder of Escaping the Odds media and U-Turn Transport; Ed Hennings, owner of Go Time Trucking
  • Janan Najeeb, president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition and founder of the Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival
  • Erica Cherie, actor portraying "Ardie Clark Halyard"; Tommy Canvas, actor portraying "Ezekiel Gillespie"; Sara Tomilin, assistant executive director of Forest Home Cemetery
  • Dr. William Cullinan, professor and the dean of the College of Health Sciences at Marquette
