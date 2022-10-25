© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Tuesday 10/25/22: census whistleblower, Harvey Weinstein scandal, PTSD & exercise, Pfister Artist-in-Residence

Published October 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a whistleblower who claims the census bureau committed fraud in Wisconsin in the latest count. We meet the reporters who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal for the New York Times. We tell you about a program that helps veterans manage stress through exercise. Plus, meet the Pfister Hotel's Artist-in-Residence.

Guests:

  • Jerry Huffman, former field organizer for the 2020 Census in Wisconsin
  • Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey, investigative reporters for the New York Times 7 co-authors of 'She Said'
  • Rachel Bollaert, assistant clinical professor of exercise science; Jacklynn Fitzgerald, assistant professor of psychology at Marquette University
  • Christopher Wood, Artist-in-Residence at the Pfister Hotel
Lake Effect