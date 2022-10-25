Tuesday 10/25/22: census whistleblower, Harvey Weinstein scandal, PTSD & exercise, Pfister Artist-in-Residence
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a whistleblower who claims the census bureau committed fraud in Wisconsin in the latest count. We meet the reporters who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal for the New York Times. We tell you about a program that helps veterans manage stress through exercise. Plus, meet the Pfister Hotel's Artist-in-Residence.
Guests:
- Jerry Huffman, former field organizer for the 2020 Census in Wisconsin
- Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey, investigative reporters for the New York Times 7 co-authors of 'She Said'
- Rachel Bollaert, assistant clinical professor of exercise science; Jacklynn Fitzgerald, assistant professor of psychology at Marquette University
- Christopher Wood, Artist-in-Residence at the Pfister Hotel