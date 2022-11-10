Thursday 11/10/22: vasectomies increase, how gerrymandering is used, Mars Opportunity rover
Today on Lake Effect, we explore some of the reasons more men are seeking vasectomies in Wisconsin after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Then, look at how gerrymandering has been used historically for political gains. We speak with an MSOE staffer about his experience working on all three Mars rovers. Plus, meet the director of UW-Milwaukee’s Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education.
Guests:
- Dr. Peter Dietrich, assistant professor with a speciality in men’s health and fertility at the Medical College of Wisconsin & Froedtert
- Robert Vargas, associate professor of sociology at the University of Chicago
- Dr. Eric Baumgartner, vice president of academics at MSOE
- Mark Freeland, director of UWM’s Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education