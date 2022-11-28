Monday 11/28/22: Wisconsin abortion access, Capitol Notes, 'As Goes Wisconsin,' bacterial infrastructure
Today on Lake Effect, we look at where things stand with abortion access in Wisconsin following the midterm elections. Capitol Notes looks at the state of politics in Wisconsin. Then, we speak with Kristen Brey about her work on “As Goes Wisconsin.” Plus, tell you how bacteria could improve our infrastructure.
Guests:
- Michelle Velasquez, director of legal advocacy and services at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin
- Capitol Notes
- Kristen Brey, creator & host of "As Goes Wisconsin"
- Sandra McLellan, professor at UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences