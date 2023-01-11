Wednesday 01/11/23: top research of 2022, Milwaukee Waters Investigation project, Nearby Nature, Jones Island history
Today on Lake Effect, we go over the top five research findings of 2022 with the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Then, we learn about the Milwaukee Waters Investigation project and how it will help students learn about the importance of our waterways. We hear how two Milwaukeeans are sharing their love of nature with other Black residents. Plus, look at a documentary that explores the history of Jones Island.
Guests:
- Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Kae DonLevy, Milwaukee Waters Investigation project organizer; Joost Allard, co-founder of Learn Deep Milwaukee
- Steven Hunter, programs director at Nearby Nature Milwaukee; Martina Patterson, arts and environmental educator at Nearby Nature Milwaukee
- John Gurda, Milwaukee historian; Claudia Looze, director, co-producer, and editor of the People of the Port: A Jones Island Documentary; Tony Wood, technical director of the People of the Port: A Jones Island Documentary