Wednesday 3/1/23: evolution of antisemitism, 'In Defense of Sovereignty', sitting side effects
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how antisemitism has evolved to include avid support of some Jewish communities and vilification of others. We speak with the author of "In Defense of Sovereignty" and learn about the implications of legal battles between the Oneida Nation and a small Wisconsin community. We explore what sitting all day does to our bodies and how to prevent the negative effects. Plus, tell you about a piece of Wisconsin Women's History.
Guests:
- Dr. Keith Kahn-Harris, senior lecturer at Leo Baeck College
- Rebecca Webster, author of “In Defense of Sovereignty”
- Ann Swartz, professor in the department of kinesiology at UW-Milwaukee
- Anita Pietrykowski, volunteer & guide at Forest Home Cemetery