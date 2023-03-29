Wednesday 3/29/23: State Supreme Court decisions, 8th Senate District candidates, long COVID-19
Today on Lake Effect, we look at some of the big decisions made in recent history by the State Supreme Court and what’s in store for the court after next week’s election. We hear from both candidates looking to fill Wisconsin’s 8th Senate District seat and what they plan to do if elected. Plus, look at what we’ve learned about COVID-19 over the last three years and what’s still unknown about long COVID.
Guests:
- Dustin Brown, Senior Staff Attorney with the State Democracy Research Initiative at UW-Law School
- Jodi Habush Sinykin, democrat running for 8th State Senate District seat
- Rep. Dan Knodl, republican running for the 8th State Senate District seat
- Dr. Julie Biller, medical director at the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin post-COVID clinic