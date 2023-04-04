Tuesday 4/4/23: low wage jobs, Great Lakes climate change, queer quilting workshops, food & drink traditions
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about low-wage workers in Milwaukee and what those jobs mean for the people working them. Then, we look at what climate change means for the Great Lakes region. We learn about queer quilting workshops at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. Plus, look at some of the history and traditions around Wisconsin food and drink staples.
Guests:
- Laura Dresser, associate director of COWS
- John Altenberg, executive director of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative
- Grace Rother, MIAD student & artist; Jadelyn Martinez, MIAD student
- Nick Katona, food and beverage director at Old World Wisconsin