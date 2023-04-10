© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 4/10/23: mental health services for kids, Capitol Notes, baseball scorekeeping, artist archive

Published April 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn what services and resources are available for children’s mental health care in the Milwaukee-area. Capitol Notes looks at how politics in the state could change after last week's election. We chat with a Wisconsin-based baseball scorebook company about the age-old tradition of scorekeeping. Plus, we look at how UW-Milwaukee is creating an archive of local women and non-binary artists.

Guests:

  • Brian McBride, director of Children’s Community Mental Health Services & Wraparound Milwaukee
  • JR Ross, WisPolitics
  • John Kuehl &John Rockwell, co-founders of Numbers Game
  • Celeste Contreras Skierski, community ambassador to Milwaukee Women's Art Library; Derek Webb, head of archives at UW-Milwaukee library
