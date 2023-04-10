Monday 4/10/23: mental health services for kids, Capitol Notes, baseball scorekeeping, artist archive
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what services and resources are available for children’s mental health care in the Milwaukee-area. Capitol Notes looks at how politics in the state could change after last week's election. We chat with a Wisconsin-based baseball scorebook company about the age-old tradition of scorekeeping. Plus, we look at how UW-Milwaukee is creating an archive of local women and non-binary artists.
Guests:
- Brian McBride, director of Children’s Community Mental Health Services & Wraparound Milwaukee
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- John Kuehl &John Rockwell, co-founders of Numbers Game
- Celeste Contreras Skierski, community ambassador to Milwaukee Women's Art Library; Derek Webb, head of archives at UW-Milwaukee library