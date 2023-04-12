© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 4/12/23: NARCAN availability, LGBT Books to Prisoners, class action lawsuits, 'Degenerate! Hitler's War on Modern Art' exhibit

Published April 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you how people will be able to access life-saving NARCAN more easily later this summer. Then, tell you about the work a Madison organization is doing to provide reading material to incarcerated LGBTQ+ people. We look at how class-action lawsuits can hold companies accountable and the tactics companies use to avoid scrutiny. Plus, learn about a new exhibition at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee that shows art once confiscated by the Nazi Regime.

Guests:

  • Bill Keeton, chief advocacy officer at Vivent Health
  • Debbie Chasman & Hollis, organizers with LGBT Books to Prisoners
  • Christopher Stombaugh, trial lawyer based in Platteville
  • Molly Dubin,curator of Jewish Museum Milwaukee
