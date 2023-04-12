Wednesday 4/12/23: NARCAN availability, LGBT Books to Prisoners, class action lawsuits, 'Degenerate! Hitler's War on Modern Art' exhibit

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you how people will be able to access life-saving NARCAN more easily later this summer. Then, tell you about the work a Madison organization is doing to provide reading material to incarcerated LGBTQ+ people. We look at how class-action lawsuits can hold companies accountable and the tactics companies use to avoid scrutiny. Plus, learn about a new exhibition at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee that shows art once confiscated by the Nazi Regime.

