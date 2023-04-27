Thursday 4/27/23: Cardinal Stritch professor, May Day march, Kickapoo Valley Reserve, Black Restaurant Week, Hattie McDaniel
Today on Lake Effect, a Cardinal Stritch University professor shares their reaction to the school’s closure. We learn about Voces de la Frontera’s May Day march and the modern labor movement. We tell you about conservation efforts at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. We look at Black Restaurant Week in Milwaukee. Plus, learn why Hattie McDaniel, the first Black person to win an Academy Award, credits Milwaukee for her success.
Guests:
- Dr. Barb Spies. professor of communications at Cardinal Stritch University
- Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera
- Tina Brown, head of the Ho-Chunk Nation's DNR; Lynn Kornschnable, executive director of the Kickapoo Nature Reserve
- Bridget Whitaker, co-founder of Blank Space MKE
- Kitonga Alexander, lead researcher for the Milwaukee Bronzeville Histories Project