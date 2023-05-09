Tuesday 5/9/23: talking to kids about school shootings, Sikhism awareness, physician training tool, midges
Today on Lake Effect, we explore how to talk with kids about school shootings. We learn about efforts to better educate people about Sikhism. We tell you about a tool that trains physicians how to better break difficult news to patients. Plus, tell you about the large swarms of tiny, flying bugs you may be seeing by the lakefront.
Guests:
- Dr. Jenny Walczak, clinical director of mental and behavioral health at Children’s Wisconsin
- Shauna Singh Baldwin, author and educator
- Melinda Kavanaugh, professor of social work at UW-Milwaukee
- PJ Liesch, extension entomologist and director of the Insect Diagnostic Lab at UW-Madison