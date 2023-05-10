Wednesday 5/10/23: Unsolved podcast, Wisconsin Center art controversy, Save Our Songbirds campaign, politics of the MCU
Today, we explore the new season of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Unsolved podcast which looks at the disappearance of Alexis Patterson. The president of the Wisconsin Center explains the controversy over a beloved literary art installation. We tell you about an effort to save Wisconsin’s songbirds. Plus, explore the politics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Guests:
- Ashley Luthern, reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Marty Brooks, CEO of the Wisconsin Center
- Lisa Gaumnitz, coordinator of SOS – Save Our Songbirds campaign
- Dr. Lilly Goren, author & editor of the book, "The Politics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe"