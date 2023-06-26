© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 6/26/23 Pride Month Special: anti-LGBT practices in schools, gay conversation therapy, same-sex parenting, 'Mama Bear' film

Published June 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the anti-LGBTQ practices taking place at some Wisconsin voucher schools. We learn about gay conversion therapy and how banning the practice can help LGBTQ youth. We hear from a same-sex couple about their journey to becoming parents. Plus, tell you about the progress pride flag.

Guests:

  • Phoebe Petrovic, investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch
  • Troy Stevenson, senior advocacy campaign manager at the Trevor Project
  • Dr. Kate Schoyer, reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin; Jake and Nick, parents from Sun Prairie
  • Laura Tatham, producer of the documentary “Mama Bears"

