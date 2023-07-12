© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 7/12/23: Great Lakes climate change, Crave Brothers Farmstead, wagyu beef, Up North Guide

Published July 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the impact of climate change on the Great Lakes and what it’s going to cost. We visit the Crave Brothers Farmstead in Waterloo and tell you about a special kind of Japanese beef that’s being raised right here in Wisconsin. Plus, share a guide to visiting the Northwoods this summer.

Guests:

  • John Altenberg, executive director of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative
  • Mark Crave, general manager of Crave Brothers Farmstead
  • Darren Kittleson, founder of Generations Beef
  • Kevin Revolinski, writer for Milwaukee Magazine; Chris Drosner, executive editor of Milwaukee Magazine
