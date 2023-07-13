© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 7/13/23: TikTok privacy concerns, retired embryologist, Fredrick Law Olmsted Milwaukee parks, EAA anniversary, Bubbler Talk

Published July 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the push to ban TikTok and the privacy concerns over how the app can use the data it collects. We speak with a local embryologist who recently retired after working nearly 40 years in the field of reproductive medicine. We look at the parks Fredrick Law Olmsted designed in Milwaukee. We look at the origin story of the Experimental Aircraft Association in Wisconsin and bring you Bubbler Talk.

Guests:

  • Michael Zimmer, director of the Center for Data, Ethics, and Society at Marquette University
  • Mark Roesler, retired embryologist
  • Virginia Small, independent journalist, writer and researcher on environmental issues and landscapes
  • Dick Knapinski, director of communications for the EAA
