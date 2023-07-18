Tuesday 7/18/23: Chrystul Kizer case, 'Owner of a Lonely Heart', Lynden Sculpture Garden installation, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a court case involving a woman who killed her abuser when she was a child and how a recent ruling could change the case. We speak with the author of the book “Owner of a Lonely Heart” which explores the author's identity as a mother and refugee. We learn about an art installation at the Lynden Sculpture Garden. Plus, hear music from Rhett Miller in the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect.
Guests:
- John Gross, director of the Public Defender Project at the University of Wisconsin Law School
- Beth Nguyen, author of "Owner of a Lonely Heart"
- Daniel Minter, artist
- Rhett Miller, musician