Monday 8/7/23: heat islands, extreme heat impacts, Ice Age Trail, Milwaukee County trail system
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about heat islands in Milwaukee and the solutions communities are working on. We explore how extreme heat impacts vulnerable Milwaukeeans. We look at what Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail has to offer hikers and backpackers. Plus, explore the Milwaukee County Parks trail system.
Guests:
- Young Kim, Groundwork Milwaukee; Danell Cross, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges
- Dr. Eve Hall, CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League; Dr. Stephanie Findley, managing director of the Findley Foundation; Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin; Melissa Pierick, director of marketing and community relations at the Ice Age Trail Alliance
- Jessica Wineberg, trails coordinator for Milwaukee County Parks