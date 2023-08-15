Tuesday 8/14/23: Milwaukee Community Land Trust, Milwaukee Public Library system, new fish passage, first Black female cantor
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the Milwaukee Community Land Trust and how it’s working to create a path to homeownership for people in the Lindsay Heights Neighborhood. We learn how the Milwaukee Public Library system is doing and why they're encouraging more people to use their resources. We visit a new passage being created to help fish move upstream in the Milwaukee River. Plus, we tell you about the first Black female cantor, who was from Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Lamont Davis, executive director of the Milwaukee Community Land Trust
- Joan Johnson, director of the Milwaukee Public Library
- Beth Wentzel, senior project manager with Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District; Stacy Hron, Lake Michigan program coordinator with Wisconsin DNR
- Shahanna McKinney Baldon, educator, artist & advocate