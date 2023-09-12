Tuesday 9/12/23: improving Black pregnancy, 'Golda' movie, 'Our Precious Corn', Cherry Street Garden
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a project that aims to improve birth and postpartum outcomes for Black pregnant people. We learn about Golda Meir and how living in Milwaukee influenced her decades-long political career in Israel. We speak with the author of "Our Precious Corn" which explores the significance of corn to the Oneida Nation people. Plus, visit Milwaukee's Cherry Street Garden.
Guests:
- Dr. Wendy Molaska, family practice physician & owner of Dedicated Family Care Clinic
- Meron Medzini, professor emeritus at the University of Jerusalem & former spokesperson for Prime Minister Golda Meir
- Rebecca Webster, author of “Our Precious Corn”