Thursday 9/21/23: Martin Drive Neighborhood, GOP supreme court impeachment, Wandering Wisconsin, Barbie's origin story
Today on Lake Effect, we continue our conversation about Milwaukee’s Martin Drive neighborhood – one of the most racially diverse in the city. Then, look at the fight over the Wisconsin Supreme Court and how it could impact upcoming elections. We help you plan a trip to take in the best fall colors in Wisconsin. Plus, find out about Barbie’s Wisconsin roots.
Guests:
- Arijit Sen, history professor in the urban studies department at UW-Milwaukee
- Paul Nolette, director of Marquette’s Les Aspin Center for Government and an associate professor of political science
- Rochelle Hoffman, cranberry grower and owner of Rooted in Red at Dempze Cranberry Farm; Anne Sayers, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism
- Abbie Norderhaug, director of acquisitions and state archivist for the Wisconsin Historical Society