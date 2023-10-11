© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday, 10/11/23: NPR’s Scott Detrow, comedian Paula Poundstone, Afro-Latina experience, Zócalo Food Park

Published October 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, NPR host Scott Detrow talks about his approach to political coverage in a swing state like Wisconsin. Then, we catch up with comedian Paula Poundstone ahead of her show in Milwaukee. We also speak with a Milwaukee artist about her Afro-Latina identity. Plus, we hear from a chef who brought a new experience to Zócalo Food Truck Park this summer.

Guests:

  • Scott Detrow, host of Weekend All Things Considered
  • Paula Poundstone, comedian, a frequent panelist for NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! and host of the comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone 
  • Anamarie Edwards, Milwaukee Afro-Latina and multidisciplinary artist
  • Joel Diviu, chef and owner of La Mano de Dios; Marissa Tapia, Diviu’s girlfriend
