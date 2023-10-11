Wednesday, 10/11/23: NPR’s Scott Detrow, comedian Paula Poundstone, Afro-Latina experience, Zócalo Food Park
Today on Lake Effect, NPR host Scott Detrow talks about his approach to political coverage in a swing state like Wisconsin. Then, we catch up with comedian Paula Poundstone ahead of her show in Milwaukee. We also speak with a Milwaukee artist about her Afro-Latina identity. Plus, we hear from a chef who brought a new experience to Zócalo Food Truck Park this summer.
Guests:
- Scott Detrow, host of Weekend All Things Considered
- Paula Poundstone, comedian, a frequent panelist for NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! and host of the comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone
- Anamarie Edwards, Milwaukee Afro-Latina and multidisciplinary artist
- Joel Diviu, chef and owner of La Mano de Dios; Marissa Tapia, Diviu’s girlfriend